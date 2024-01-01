urlgrab 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links. This tool can be used to extract URLs from a website, which can be useful for various purposes such as web scraping, SEO analysis, or even malware detection. urlgrab is a simple command-line utility that can be used to extract URLs from a website. It uses a simple algorithm to find URLs on a webpage, and can also be used to extract URLs from a specific section of a webpage. urlgrab is a useful tool for anyone who needs to extract URLs from a website, and can be used in a variety of scenarios such as web scraping, SEO analysis, or even malware detection.