Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
This repository contains the material associated with the blogpost Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode. A CMakeLists.txt file that allows to build AFL++ Frida mode for Android 12 aarch64; The Android application used as the fuzzing target; The jenv library that allows the initialization of a Java environment from a native harness; A standard native function harness; A weakly linked JNI function harness; Information about the build and the use of this material is in the blogpost.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities
A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.
Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation