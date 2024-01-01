Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains the material associated with the blogpost Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode. A CMakeLists.txt file that allows to build AFL++ Frida mode for Android 12 aarch64; The Android application used as the fuzzing target; The jenv library that allows the initialization of a Java environment from a native harness; A standard native function harness; A weakly linked JNI function harness; Information about the build and the use of this material is in the blogpost.