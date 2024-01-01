Red Team Automation (RTA) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RTA provides a framework of scripts designed to allow blue teams to test their detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK. RTA is composed of python scripts that generate evidence of over 50 different ATT&CK tactics, as well as a compiled binary application that performs activities such as file timestopping, process injections, and beacon simulation as needed. Where possible, RTA attempts to perform the actual malicious activity described. In other cases, the RTAs will emulate all or parts of the activity. For example, some lateral movement will by default target local host (though with parameters typically allow for multi-host testing). In other cases, executables such as cmd.exe or python.exe will be renamed to make it appear as if a Windows binary is doing non-standard activities. Installation Prerequisites: Python2.7 Installation Steps: Download a copy of the RTA repo from https://github.com/endgameinc/RTA. Extract the contents of the zip archive into an RTA folder, such as c:\RTA. For the full experience, download additional files into the bin subdirectory (as described in the dependencies section below). Dependencies: