RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.
WPSploit is a repository designed for creating and/or porting specific exploits for WordPress using Metasploit as an exploitation tool. It currently contains 45 modules (15 exploits and 30 auxiliaries). For usage, download the modules to a directory, and refer to the official documentation of Metasploit for loading external modules. All modules are based on the WPScan Vulnerability Database (WPVDB). For contributions, fork the repository, create a new feature branch, commit changes, and create a new pull request. Questions and suggestions can be sent to robertoespreto[at]gmail.com.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework
Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.