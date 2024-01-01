WPSploit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WPSploit is a repository designed for creating and/or porting specific exploits for WordPress using Metasploit as an exploitation tool. It currently contains 45 modules (15 exploits and 30 auxiliaries). For usage, download the modules to a directory, and refer to the official documentation of Metasploit for loading external modules. All modules are based on the WPScan Vulnerability Database (WPVDB). For contributions, fork the repository, create a new feature branch, commit changes, and create a new pull request. Questions and suggestions can be sent to robertoespreto[at]gmail.com.