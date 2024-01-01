A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Brute Ratel C4 is a sophisticated command and control center designed for red team operations and adversary simulations, offering features like DNS over HTTPS, external C2 channels, and advanced evasion capabilities.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Hidden parameters discovery suite
A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.
A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.
Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.