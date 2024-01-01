Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
Standalone utility for service discovery on open ports. FingerprintX is a tool designed to help security professionals and researchers identify and fingerprint services running on open ports. It's a powerful tool for reconnaissance and can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses in a network. FingerprintX is a standalone utility and does not require any additional software or dependencies. It's a great tool for anyone looking to improve their skills in network security and reconnaissance. FingerprintX is a free and open-source tool, making it accessible to anyone.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites