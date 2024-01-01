A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.
PHPGGC is a library of PHP unserialize() payloads along with a tool to generate them, from command line or programmatically.
RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.
A tool to dump ODIN3 messages into files for reverse-engineering
A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.