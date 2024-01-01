Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
SUDO_KILLER is a tool geared towards cyber security practitioners, facilitating privilege escalation within Linux environments by focusing on vulnerabilities tied to SUDO usage, including misconfigurations, version-based weaknesses, and risky binary deployments. It provides a catalog of potential commands and local exploits for manual privilege elevation, refraining from automated exploitation.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.