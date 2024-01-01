SUDO_KILLER Logo

SUDO_KILLER

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

SUDO_KILLER is a tool geared towards cyber security practitioners, facilitating privilege escalation within Linux environments by focusing on vulnerabilities tied to SUDO usage, including misconfigurations, version-based weaknesses, and risky binary deployments. It provides a catalog of potential commands and local exploits for manual privilege elevation, refraining from automated exploitation.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningexploitation

ALTERNATIVES