A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.
Wordlist to bruteforce for LFI
Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats
ICSREF is a modular framework for automated reverse engineering of industrial control systems binaries