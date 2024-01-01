Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
At times, when testing an environment with a mix of operating systems, Apache mod_rewrite can be used to detect users' operating systems and perform redirection in a legitimate manner without changing URLs or causing excessive page reloads. This method leverages JavaScript for more reliable OS detection.
Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.