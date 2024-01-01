Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

At times, when testing an environment with a mix of operating systems, Apache mod_rewrite can be used to detect users' operating systems and perform redirection in a legitimate manner without changing URLs or causing excessive page reloads. This method leverages JavaScript for more reliable OS detection.

