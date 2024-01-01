Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains several tools used by Project Zero to test iPhone messaging, including SmsSimulator for SMS simulation, iMessage tools for iMessage messages, and imapiness for IMAP client fuzzing. Refer to the directory for each tool for detailed instructions and contact information. Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.