Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.
This repository contains several tools used by Project Zero to test iPhone messaging, including SmsSimulator for SMS simulation, iMessage tools for iMessage messages, and imapiness for IMAP client fuzzing. Refer to the directory for each tool for detailed instructions and contact information. Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.