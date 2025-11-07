Fortra Cobalt Strike Logo

Fortra Cobalt Strike

Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

Fortra Cobalt Strike Description

Cobalt Strike is a threat emulation tool designed for cybersecurity professionals conducting adversary simulations and red team operations. The tool focuses on post-exploitation activities, lateral movement, and persistence to replicate the tactics and techniques of advanced threat actors embedded in IT networks. The platform utilizes post-exploitation agents called Beacon that communicate asynchronously using "low and slow" techniques to remain undetected. It features malleable Command and Control (C2) language that allows users to alter network indicators to blend with normal traffic or emulate different malware families. Cobalt Strike includes capabilities for executing PowerShell scripts, keystroke logging, screenshot capture, file downloads, and spawning additional payloads. The tool offers browser pivoting functionality to hijack authenticated web sessions from compromised targets. A System Profiler component enables fingerprinting of targets to discover internal IP addresses, applications, plugins, and version information. The platform supports collaborative red team operations through shared team servers that enable real-time communication, host sharing, and data capture. Reporting capabilities include activity logs, host information, indicators of compromise, session data, social engineering metrics, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) documentation. Cobalt Strike is built as an adaptable framework that allows users to modify scripts, write custom code, or create extensions to tailor their experience. The tool is designed to measure security operations programs and incident response capabilities through realistic attack scenarios.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →