Fortra Cobalt Strike Description

Cobalt Strike is a threat emulation tool designed for cybersecurity professionals conducting adversary simulations and red team operations. The tool focuses on post-exploitation activities, lateral movement, and persistence to replicate the tactics and techniques of advanced threat actors embedded in IT networks. The platform utilizes post-exploitation agents called Beacon that communicate asynchronously using "low and slow" techniques to remain undetected. It features malleable Command and Control (C2) language that allows users to alter network indicators to blend with normal traffic or emulate different malware families. Cobalt Strike includes capabilities for executing PowerShell scripts, keystroke logging, screenshot capture, file downloads, and spawning additional payloads. The tool offers browser pivoting functionality to hijack authenticated web sessions from compromised targets. A System Profiler component enables fingerprinting of targets to discover internal IP addresses, applications, plugins, and version information. The platform supports collaborative red team operations through shared team servers that enable real-time communication, host sharing, and data capture. Reporting capabilities include activity logs, host information, indicators of compromise, session data, social engineering metrics, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) documentation. Cobalt Strike is built as an adaptable framework that allows users to modify scripts, write custom code, or create extensions to tailor their experience. The tool is designed to measure security operations programs and incident response capabilities through realistic attack scenarios.