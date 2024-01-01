A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
GraphSpy is a tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location, providing a convenient way to manage tokens and access various resources. The tool is built to work on every operating system, although it was mainly tested on Linux and Windows. It can be launched using the graphspy command from any location on the system and provides a web interface to manage tokens. GraphSpy also provides features such as custom request images and toast notifications, making it a comprehensive tool for token management.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API