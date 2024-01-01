xargs Logo

xargs is a command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments. It reads items from standard input, delimited by blanks or newlines, and executes the command with the specified arguments. It is useful for processing large numbers of files or data, and can be used in conjunction with other commands such as find and grep. xargs provides various options to customize its behavior, including the ability to specify a delimiter, set an end-of-file string, and limit the number of arguments per command line. It also provides options for parallel execution and error handling. xargs is a powerful tool for automating tasks and processing large datasets, and is an essential part of many Linux and Unix systems.

