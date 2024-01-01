A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.
xargs is a command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments. It reads items from standard input, delimited by blanks or newlines, and executes the command with the specified arguments. It is useful for processing large numbers of files or data, and can be used in conjunction with other commands such as find and grep. xargs provides various options to customize its behavior, including the ability to specify a delimiter, set an end-of-file string, and limit the number of arguments per command line. It also provides options for parallel execution and error handling. xargs is a powerful tool for automating tasks and processing large datasets, and is an essential part of many Linux and Unix systems.
MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.
A cheat sheet providing examples of creating reverse shells for penetration testing.
A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.