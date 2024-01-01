Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables, offering a Graphical User Interface and compatibility with Windows, Linux/Unix, and Mac OS X. It can crack LM and NTLM hashes, has free tables for Windows XP and Vista/7, a brute-force module, audit mode, CSV export, real-time password analysis graphs, LiveCD support, and the ability to dump and load hashes from encrypted SAM files. It is free and open-source software under the GPL license.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.