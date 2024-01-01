Ophcrack 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables, offering a Graphical User Interface and compatibility with Windows, Linux/Unix, and Mac OS X. It can crack LM and NTLM hashes, has free tables for Windows XP and Vista/7, a brute-force module, audit mode, CSV export, real-time password analysis graphs, LiveCD support, and the ability to dump and load hashes from encrypted SAM files. It is free and open-source software under the GPL license.