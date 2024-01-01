MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform Logo

This project was created as a proof of concept, combining serverless frameworks and techniques for persistence in an AWS account. Disclaimer: The term 'Hack' or 'Hacking' is used in the context of 'Ethical Hack' or 'Ethical Hacking' for educational purposes only. Do not misuse the information provided for unauthorized access or malicious purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
awsserverlesspersistenceethical-hackingsecurity

