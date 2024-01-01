github-search 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub. This repository provides a set of tools to help you navigate and search through GitHub repositories. Features: * Search for repositories by keyword, user, or organization * Filter search results by language, license, and more * View repository details, including commits, issues, and contributors Get started by installing the GitHub Search CLI tool: `npm install -g github-search` Then, run the following command to search for repositories: `github-search <search query>` Example: `github-search react` This will return a list of repositories that match the search query. You can also use the GitHub Search API to programmatically search for repositories. For more information, see the GitHub Search API documentation: https://docs.github.com/rest/reference/search