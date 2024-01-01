smali/baksmali 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Smali/baksmali is an assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation. The syntax is loosely based on Jasmin's/dedexer's syntax, and supports the full functionality of the dex format (annotations, debug info, line info, etc.). Downloads are available at [https://bitbucket.org/JesusFreke/smali/downloads/](https://bitbucket.org/JesusFreke/smali/downloads/). If you are interested in submitting a patch, feel free to send a pull request. For more information, news, release notes, etc., refer to the wiki. Support is available on the GitHub Issue tracker for bugs, issues, and feature requests. Join #smali on Freenode to ask questions; while not instant, someone will respond. Useful links for getting started with smali include the Official dex bytecode reference, Registers wiki page, Types, Methods, and Fields wiki page, and the Official dex format reference.