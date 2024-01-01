A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.
Smali/baksmali is an assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation. The syntax is loosely based on Jasmin's/dedexer's syntax, and supports the full functionality of the dex format (annotations, debug info, line info, etc.). Downloads are available at [https://bitbucket.org/JesusFreke/smali/downloads/](https://bitbucket.org/JesusFreke/smali/downloads/). If you are interested in submitting a patch, feel free to send a pull request. For more information, news, release notes, etc., refer to the wiki. Support is available on the GitHub Issue tracker for bugs, issues, and feature requests. Join #smali on Freenode to ask questions; while not instant, someone will respond. Useful links for getting started with smali include the Official dex bytecode reference, Registers wiki page, Types, Methods, and Fields wiki page, and the Official dex format reference.
angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.
Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.
Holistic malware analysis platform with interactive sandbox, static analyzer, and emulation capabilities.