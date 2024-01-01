Pwntools Logo

Pwntools is a CTF framework and exploit development library written in Python, designed for rapid prototyping and development to simplify exploit writing. It includes a series of tutorials, example solutions for past CTF challenges, and is best supported on 64-bit Ubuntu LTS releases.

