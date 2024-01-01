A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
Pwntools is a CTF framework and exploit development library written in Python, designed for rapid prototyping and development to simplify exploit writing. It includes a series of tutorials, example solutions for past CTF challenges, and is best supported on 64-bit Ubuntu LTS releases.
A free, safe, and legal training ground for ethical hackers to test and expand their skills
Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.