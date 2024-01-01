Shellcode2PE

A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
This is a Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file. It takes a shellcode file path and an architecture (win32 or win64) as input. The script creates a PE file with the provided shellcode. The script uses pre-defined stubs for PE32 and PE32+ files, and appends the shellcode to the stub. The resulting PE file is written to a new file with a .pe.bin extension.
A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A Go library for manipulating YARA rulesets with the ability to programatically change metadata, rule names, and more.
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.