A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities
LinkedInt is a LinkedIn reconnaissance tool that allows users to gather information about companies and individuals on the platform. It provides features such as company search, employee search, and connection analysis, making it a useful tool for OSINT and reconnaissance activities. The tool is designed to help users extract valuable information from LinkedIn, including company data, employee lists, and connection networks. It can be used for various purposes, including competitive intelligence, market research, and cybersecurity investigations. LinkedInt is an open-source tool, and its source code is available on GitHub. It is a Python-based tool, and it requires a LinkedIn account to function.
A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills