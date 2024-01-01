LinkedInt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LinkedInt is a LinkedIn reconnaissance tool that allows users to gather information about companies and individuals on the platform. It provides features such as company search, employee search, and connection analysis, making it a useful tool for OSINT and reconnaissance activities. The tool is designed to help users extract valuable information from LinkedIn, including company data, employee lists, and connection networks. It can be used for various purposes, including competitive intelligence, market research, and cybersecurity investigations. LinkedInt is an open-source tool, and its source code is available on GitHub. It is a Python-based tool, and it requires a LinkedIn account to function.