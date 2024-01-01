Linux Exploit Suggester 2

A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code
Next-generation exploit suggester based on Linux_Exploit_Suggester. Key Improvements Include: More exploits! Option to download exploit code directly from Exploit DB. Accurate wildcard matching for expanded scope of searchable exploits. Output colorization for easy viewing. Extremely useful for quickly finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities in on-site and exam environments. When run without arguments, the script performs a 'uname -r' to grab the Linux operating system release version and returns a list of possible exploits with links to CVEs and applicable exploit POCs. Keep in mind that a patched/back-ported patch may fool this script.
A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
A tool for detecting secrets in your code
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.