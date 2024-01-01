Vulnerable Node 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A very vulnerable web site written in NodeJS Codename PsEA Version 1.0. The goal of this project is to provide a real app to test the quality of security source code analyzers in white box processing. It contains identified vulnerabilities in the source code for researchers and individuals interested in studying vulnerabilities in NodeJS applications.