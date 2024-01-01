Vulnerable Node

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A very vulnerable web site written in NodeJS Codename PsEA Version 1.0. The goal of this project is to provide a real app to test the quality of security source code analyzers in white box processing. It contains identified vulnerabilities in the source code for researchers and individuals interested in studying vulnerabilities in NodeJS applications.
A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.