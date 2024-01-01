Metta 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Metta is an information security preparedness tool that uses Redis/Celery, Python, and Vagrant with VirtualBox for adversarial simulation. It allows testing of host-based instrumentation and network-based detection and controls by parsing YAML files with actions and queuing them up to run without interaction.