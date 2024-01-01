Hidden parameters discovery suite
Metta is an information security preparedness tool that uses Redis/Celery, Python, and Vagrant with VirtualBox for adversarial simulation. It allows testing of host-based instrumentation and network-based detection and controls by parsing YAML files with actions and queuing them up to run without interaction.
Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.