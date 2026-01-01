UltraViolet Cyber Red Team
Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses.
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team
Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses.
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team Description
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team is a professional offensive security service that simulates sophisticated adversary attacks to test organizational defenses. The service goes beyond traditional penetration testing by using objective-oriented tactics to emulate nation-state-level threats and challenge security controls, personnel, and incident response capabilities. The service includes adversary emulation based on real-world threat actors, custom social engineering and phishing campaigns, physical intrusion testing, cloud and hybrid infrastructure assessment across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments, and post-exploitation techniques including privilege escalation and lateral movement. Engagements follow a structured methodology from planning and reconnaissance through exploitation, objective execution, and detailed reporting. Red team operations test detection and response capabilities under realistic attack scenarios, validate incident response plans and security tools, and identify organizational weaknesses that could be exploited by actual adversaries. The service provides executive-level reporting that ties technical findings to business impact with prioritized remediation guidance. Extended capabilities include Purple Team integration for collaborative defense improvement, Red Team-as-a-Service retainer options for continuous testing, and training programs covering advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures. Daily communication during engagements ensures transparency and rapid disclosure of critical risks through a customer portal.
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team FAQ
Common questions about UltraViolet Cyber Red Team including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team is Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses. developed by UltraViolet Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Incident Response, Offensive Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership