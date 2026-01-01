UltraViolet Cyber Red Team Description

UltraViolet Cyber Red Team is a professional offensive security service that simulates sophisticated adversary attacks to test organizational defenses. The service goes beyond traditional penetration testing by using objective-oriented tactics to emulate nation-state-level threats and challenge security controls, personnel, and incident response capabilities. The service includes adversary emulation based on real-world threat actors, custom social engineering and phishing campaigns, physical intrusion testing, cloud and hybrid infrastructure assessment across AWS, Azure, and GCP environments, and post-exploitation techniques including privilege escalation and lateral movement. Engagements follow a structured methodology from planning and reconnaissance through exploitation, objective execution, and detailed reporting. Red team operations test detection and response capabilities under realistic attack scenarios, validate incident response plans and security tools, and identify organizational weaknesses that could be exploited by actual adversaries. The service provides executive-level reporting that ties technical findings to business impact with prioritized remediation guidance. Extended capabilities include Purple Team integration for collaborative defense improvement, Red Team-as-a-Service retainer options for continuous testing, and training programs covering advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures. Daily communication during engagements ensures transparency and rapid disclosure of critical risks through a customer portal.