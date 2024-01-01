Windows 7 UAC Whitelist Code-Injection Issue

ALTERNATIVES

Krypton 0 ( 0 ) A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge Vulnerability Management Free wargames

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydevsecopsdockermalware-detectionsecurityvulnerability-scanning

VHostScan 0 ( 0 ) A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017. Vulnerability Management Free httphttps