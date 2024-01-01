A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
Windows 7 UAC whitelist: Code-injection Issue- Anti-Competitive API- Security Theatre. This tool highlights the vulnerabilities in the Windows 7 UAC whitelist system and provides insights into code-injection issues.
A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge
A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.