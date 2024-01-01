Razzer Logo

A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs. Razzer is a kernel fuzzer that targets race bugs in the Linux kernel. It uses a combination of fuzzing techniques to identify and exploit race bugs in the kernel. Razzer is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal setup. It is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting race bugs in the Linux kernel.

