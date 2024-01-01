An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs. Razzer is a kernel fuzzer that targets race bugs in the Linux kernel. It uses a combination of fuzzing techniques to identify and exploit race bugs in the kernel. Razzer is designed to be easy to use and requires minimal setup. It is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting race bugs in the Linux kernel.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.