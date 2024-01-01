Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
Take a list of domains, crawl URLs and scan for endpoints, secrets, API keys, file extensions, tokens and more. A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.