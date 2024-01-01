cariddi Logo

cariddi

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Take a list of domains, crawl URLs and scan for endpoints, secrets, API keys, file extensions, tokens and more. A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.

Offensive Security
Free
api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

ALTERNATIVES