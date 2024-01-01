CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.
Dendrobate is a managed code hooking template that provides a framework for hooking and manipulating .NET assemblies. It allows developers to easily inject code into existing .NET applications, enabling various use cases such as API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation. The template provides a structured approach to hooking, making it easier to develop and maintain complex hooking projects. With Dendrobate, developers can focus on writing the hooking logic without worrying about the underlying plumbing. Dendrobate is particularly useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers who need to interact with .NET applications at runtime.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.
Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.