Dendrobate is a managed code hooking template that provides a framework for hooking and manipulating .NET assemblies. It allows developers to easily inject code into existing .NET applications, enabling various use cases such as API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation. The template provides a structured approach to hooking, making it easier to develop and maintain complex hooking projects. With Dendrobate, developers can focus on writing the hooking logic without worrying about the underlying plumbing. Dendrobate is particularly useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers who need to interact with .NET applications at runtime.