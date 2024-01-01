Wifislax Logo

Wifislax

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Wifislax is a GNU/Linux distribution focused on wireless security testing and includes security patches from Slackware, updated Wi-Fi apps like airgeddon and wireshark, and features the XFCE desktop environment with additional language support.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest

ALTERNATIVES