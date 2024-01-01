ALTERNATIVES

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountysecurity-researchweb-application-securityfuzzingbug-huntingweb-scraping

AzureC2Relay 0 ( 0 ) AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions. Offensive Security Free azurec2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2

LazyKali 0 ( 0 ) A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux Offensive Security Free configuration

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingubuntuvirtual-machinevm