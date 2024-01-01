XSStrike 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Most advanced XSS scanner. XSStrike is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. It uses a combination of techniques to identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities, including * Fuzzing * Mutation * Payload generation * Payload execution XSStrike is designed to be easy to use and provides a user-friendly interface for identifying and exploiting XSS vulnerabilities.