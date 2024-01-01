A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.
AndroFuzz is a simple file format fuzzer for Android. It's used to fuzz PDF readers, but can be used for any file format. It relies on other file format fuzzers to create files and can fuzz multiple readers at once. AndroFuzz works by pushing files to an Android emulator, installing an APK, loading files, and monitoring logcat for buffer overflows. Currently, AndroFuzz is incomplete and unready for real fuzzing, requiring manual file generation and testing.
A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.
Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.
The Proxmark III is a versatile device for sniffing, reading, and cloning RFID tags with strong community support.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.