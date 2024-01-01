AndroFuzz 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AndroFuzz is a simple file format fuzzer for Android. It's used to fuzz PDF readers, but can be used for any file format. It relies on other file format fuzzers to create files and can fuzz multiple readers at once. AndroFuzz works by pushing files to an Android emulator, installing an APK, loading files, and monitoring logcat for buffer overflows. Currently, AndroFuzz is incomplete and unready for real fuzzing, requiring manual file generation and testing.