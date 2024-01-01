Microservice for scanning files with Yara
angr is a platform-agnostic binary analysis framework brought to you by the Computer Security Lab at UC Santa Barbara, SEFCOM at Arizona State University, their associated CTF team, Shellphish, the open source community, and @rhelmot. It is a suite of Python 3 libraries that enable tasks such as disassembly, lifting, program instrumentation, symbolic execution, control-flow analysis, data-dependency analysis, value-set analysis, and decompilation. The most common operation is loading a binary using angr.Project('/bin/bash').
Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.
A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.