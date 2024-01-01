XSS Polyglot Challenge

A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
A XSS payload which runs in multiple contexts, such as <div class=''--><svg onload=alert()>'></div> and <!--'--><svg onload=alert()>. It is useful in testing XSS as it minimizes manual efforts and increases the success rate of blind XSS.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.