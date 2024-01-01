XSS Polyglot Challenge

A XSS payload which runs in multiple contexts, such as <div class=''--><svg onload=alert()>'></div> and <!--'--><svg onload=alert()>. It is useful in testing XSS as it minimizes manual efforts and increases the success rate of blind XSS.

Application Security
xssxss-payloadsecurity-testingweb-security

