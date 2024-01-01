Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
Donut is a tool that generates x86, x64, or AMD64+x86 position-independent shellcode that loads .NET Assemblies, PE files, and other Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.
A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation.