Koadic is a COM Command & Control framework that utilizes JScript to establish a remote access tool (RAT) for Windows systems, allowing for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities. It provides a robust and modular architecture for building custom plugins and payloads, making it a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teamers. Koadic's JScript RAT enables fileless malware execution, allowing attackers to maintain persistence on a compromised system without leaving traces on disk.