Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.
Aircrack-ng is a complete suite of tools to assess WiFi network security. It focuses on different areas of WiFi security: - Monitoring: Packet capture and export of data to text files for further processing by third party tools - Attacking: Replay attacks, deauthentication, fake access points and others via packet injection - Testing: Checking WiFi cards and driver capabilities (capture and injection) - Cracking: WEP and WPA PSK (WPA 1 and 2) All tools are command line which allows for heavy scripting. A lot of GUIs have taken advantage of this feature. It works primarily on Linux but also Windows, macOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, as well as Solaris and even eComStation 2.
Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats
Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.
A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems