Aircrack-ng Logo

Aircrack-ng

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Aircrack-ng is a complete suite of tools to assess WiFi network security. It focuses on different areas of WiFi security: - Monitoring: Packet capture and export of data to text files for further processing by third party tools - Attacking: Replay attacks, deauthentication, fake access points and others via packet injection - Testing: Checking WiFi cards and driver capabilities (capture and injection) - Cracking: WEP and WPA PSK (WPA 1 and 2) All tools are command line which allows for heavy scripting. A lot of GUIs have taken advantage of this feature. It works primarily on Linux but also Windows, macOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, as well as Solaris and even eComStation 2.

Network Security
Free
wireless-securitypacket-capture

ALTERNATIVES