BloodHound Logo
BloodHound

BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Security Operations
Free
PTJunior Logo
PTJunior

AI agent that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
HexStrike AI MCP Agents Logo
HexStrike AI MCP Agents

MCP server enabling AI agents to autonomously run 150+ security tools

Security Operations
Free
ExploitDB Logo
ExploitDB

A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.

Security Operations
Free
SecLists Logo
SecLists

SecLists is a comprehensive repository of security testing lists including usernames, passwords, URLs, fuzzing payloads, and web shells used during penetration testing and security assessments.

Security Operations
Free
SQL Injection Labs Logo
SQL Injection Labs

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

Security Operations
Free
Damn Vulnerable Web Services Logo
Damn Vulnerable Web Services

An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice.

Security Operations
Free
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework Logo
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike

Security Operations
Free
ParamSpider Logo
ParamSpider

A Python tool that mines URLs from web archives to assist security researchers in discovering potential attack surfaces for bug hunting and vulnerability assessment.

Security Operations
Free
x8 Logo
x8

x8 is a hidden parameters discovery suite that automatically identifies undocumented parameters in web applications and APIs for security testing purposes.

Security Operations
Free
thc-hydra Logo
thc-hydra

A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.

Security Operations
Free
Impacket Logo
Impacket

A Python library for working with network protocols

Security Operations
Free
OFFODE Logo
OFFODE

A proof-of-concept Node.js tool that demonstrates automated MFA bypass techniques for Microsoft Outlook accounts using browser automation.

Security Operations
Free
CAI (Cybersecurity AI) Logo
CAI (Cybersecurity AI)

An open-source framework that enables building and deploying AI-powered security automation tools for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations using over 300 AI models.

Security Operations
Free
GraphSpy Logo
GraphSpy

GraphSpy is a browser-based post-exploitation tool for Azure Active Directory and Office 365 environments that enables token management, reconnaissance, and interaction with Microsoft 365 services.

Security Operations
Free
Boomerang Decompiler Logo
Boomerang Decompiler

An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats.

Security Operations
Free
Android port of Radamsa Logo
Android port of Radamsa

An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.

Security Operations
Free
Infection Monkey Logo
Infection Monkey

An open-source security tool that simulates network breaches by self-propagating across data centers to test organizational resilience against lateral movement attacks.

Security Operations
Free
Red Team Planning Document Logo
Red Team Planning Document

A planning framework document that guides red team exercise preparation with focus on blue team development and constructive learning outcomes.

Security Operations
Free
MITRE Caldera™ Logo
MITRE Caldera™

MITRE Caldera™ is an automated adversary emulation platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework that supports red team operations and incident response activities through a modular C2 server and plugin architecture.

Security Operations
Free
Habu Hacking Toolkit Logo
Habu Hacking Toolkit

A Python-based network hacking toolkit that implements various attack and reconnaissance techniques for educational purposes and network security learning.

Security Operations
Free
WebDAV Covert Channel Logo
WebDAV Covert Channel

A covert channel technique that uses WebDAV protocol features to deliver malicious payloads and establish C2 communication while bypassing security controls.

Security Operations
Free
LinksDumper Logo
LinksDumper

LinksDumper extracts links and endpoints from HTTP responses to support web application security testing and reconnaissance activities.

Security Operations
Free
getallurls (gau) Logo
getallurls (gau)

Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain

Security Operations
Free
Fortra Cobalt Strike Logo
Fortra Cobalt Strike

Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations

Security Operations
Bitdefender Red Teaming Logo
Bitdefender Red Teaming

Red teaming service that emulates real-world adversaries to test defenses

Security Operations
CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation Logo
CovertSwarm Ransomware Attack Simulation

Ransomware attack simulation service to test security defenses and response

Security Operations
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team Logo
UltraViolet Cyber Red Team

Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses.

Security Operations
Theos Red Teaming Logo
Theos Red Teaming

Red teaming service simulating real-world adversary attacks on organizations.

Security Operations
DeepSeas Offensive Security Logo
DeepSeas Offensive Security

Offensive security services with penetration testing and vulnerability assessments

Security Operations
PentesterLab PRO Logo
PentesterLab PRO

Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training

Security Operations
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation Logo
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation

Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation

Security Operations
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage Logo
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage

DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs

Security Operations
SecureNinja Advanced Cyber War Boot Camp Logo
SecureNinja Advanced Cyber War Boot Camp

5-day training bootcamp on advanced persistence and data exfiltration techniques

Security Operations
SecureNinja Advanced Systems & Applications Attack & Defense Logo
SecureNinja Advanced Systems & Applications Attack & Defense

5-day training course on advanced penetration testing techniques

Security Operations
SecureNinja Exploit Development Boot Camp Logo
SecureNinja Exploit Development Boot Camp

5-day instructor-led training on exploit development techniques

Security Operations
SecureNinja Hands-On Mobile Application Security Logo
SecureNinja Hands-On Mobile Application Security

5-day hands-on mobile app security training for Android and iOS platforms

Security Operations
SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level Logo
SecureNinja Metasploit Next-Level

3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules

Security Operations
Securitybulls Red Teaming Logo
Securitybulls Red Teaming

Red team attack simulation service for testing security controls and IR plans

Security Operations
Nightwing DejaVM Logo
Nightwing DejaVM

Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security

Security Operations
Cyberani Red Teaming Logo
Cyberani Red Teaming

Simulated adversarial attack service to test organizational defenses

Security Operations
Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN Logo
Red Balloon Security RASPUTIN

Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis

Security Operations
Comolho Simulate Real-World Attacks Logo
Comolho Simulate Real-World Attacks

Red team exercises simulating real-world attacks to identify vulnerabilities

Security Operations
RED TEAM Logo
RED TEAM

Managed Red Team service simulating real attacks to test security defenses

Security Operations
EDR Healthcheck Logo
EDR Healthcheck

Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing

Security Operations
FourCore ATTACK Logo
FourCore ATTACK

FourCore ATTACK is an adversary emulation platform to manage cyber risk with evidence

Security Operations
Core Security Cobalt Strike Logo
Core Security Cobalt Strike

Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations.

Security Operations
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling Logo
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling

Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.

Security Operations
Core Security Bundles and Suites Logo
Core Security Bundles and Suites

Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.

Security Operations
Cyber Advisors Adversarial Simulation Logo
Cyber Advisors Adversarial Simulation

Offensive security services: Red Team, Purple Team, Social Eng & Threat Hunting.

Security Operations
Dreadnode Offensive Security Agents Logo
Dreadnode Offensive Security Agents

AI agent platform for automating offensive security operations and evals.

Security Operations
NSO Group Logo
NSO Group

Govt-focused cyber intelligence & surveillance software provider.

Security Operations
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger 007G Logo
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger 007G

Upcoming offensive/defensive cyber intel product targeting national security agencies.

Security Operations
Pen Test Partners Purple Teaming Logo
Pen Test Partners Purple Teaming

Collaborative Red & Blue Team service mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Security Operations
SEWORKS Logo
SEWORKS

Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance.

Security Operations
Smarttech247 Red Teaming Services Logo
Smarttech247 Red Teaming Services

Red team service simulating real adversaries across IT/OT to test detection & response.

Security Operations
Two Six Technologies Logo
Two Six Technologies

R&D firm providing cyber defense & operational tech for DoD and DHS.

Security Operations
tcpkill Logo
tcpkill

A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.

Security Operations
Free
Shellcode2PE Logo
Shellcode2PE

A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.

Security Operations
Free
DorkSearch Logo
DorkSearch

An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.

Security Operations
Free
checkra1n Logo
checkra1n

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Security Operations
Free
oclhashcat Logo
oclhashcat

Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.

Security Operations
Free
tcpreplay Logo
tcpreplay

Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.

Security Operations
Free
LeakIX Logo
LeakIX

LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.

Security Operations
Free
pybof Logo
pybof

PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) with support for argument passing and function targeting.

Security Operations
Free
ParrotSec Logo
ParrotSec

Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.

Security Operations
Free
SprayingToolkit Logo
SprayingToolkit

A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.

Security Operations
Free
Weakpass Logo
Weakpass

A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.

Security Operations
Free
xargs Logo
xargs

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.

Security Operations
Free
ettercap Logo
ettercap

A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.

Security Operations
Free
nfspy Logo
nfspy

ID-spoofing NFS client

Security Operations
Free
aircrack-ng Logo
aircrack-ng

A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.

Security Operations
Free
netripper Logo
netripper

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Security Operations
Free
AggressiveProxy Logo
AggressiveProxy

Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.

Security Operations
Free
Seatbelt Logo
Seatbelt

Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.

Security Operations
Free
SharpAppLocker Logo
SharpAppLocker

SharpAppLocker is a C# tool that retrieves AppLocker application control policies from Windows systems, replicating the Get-AppLockerPolicy PowerShell cmdlet functionality.

Security Operations
Free
SharpEDRChecker Logo
SharpEDRChecker

SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.

Security Operations
Free
SharpPrinter Logo
SharpPrinter

SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.

Security Operations
Free
SharpShares Logo
SharpShares

SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.

Security Operations
Free
Kali Logo
Kali

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.

Security Operations
Free
RedELK Logo
RedELK

RedELK is a SIEM tool designed for red teams to monitor and receive alerts about blue team detection activities during penetration testing engagements.

Security Operations
Free
AzureC2Relay Logo
AzureC2Relay

An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.

Security Operations
Free
BeEF Logo
BeEF

BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.

Security Operations
Free
Brute Ratel C4 Logo
Brute Ratel C4

Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Buster Logo
Buster

Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.

Security Operations
Free
C2concealer Logo
C2concealer

A command line tool that generates randomized malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to vary command and control communication patterns.

Security Operations
Free
C3 Logo
C3

C3 is a framework by WithSecureLabs for rapid prototyping of custom command and control channels that integrates with existing offensive security toolkits.

Security Operations
Free
Chameleon Logo
Chameleon

Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.

Security Operations
Free
Charlotte Logo
Charlotte

Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.

Security Operations
Free
Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide Logo
Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide

A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.

Security Operations
Free
CobaltBus Logo
CobaltBus

CobaltBus integrates Cobalt Strike with Azure Service Bus to create covert C2 communication channels for red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
Covenant Logo
Covenant

Covenant is a collaborative .NET command and control framework designed for red team operations and offensive security engagements.

Security Operations
Free
CredMaster Logo
CredMaster

CredMaster enhances password spraying tactics with IP rotation to maintain anonymity and efficiency.

Security Operations
Free
CrossC2 Logo
CrossC2

CrossC2 is a cross-platform payload generator that extends CobaltStrike's capabilities to Linux and macOS environments for red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
Darkarmour Logo
Darkarmour

Darkarmour is an open-source Windows antivirus evasion framework that enables security professionals to bypass antivirus detection through customizable obfuscation and anti-analysis techniques.

Security Operations
Free
Dendrobate Logo
Dendrobate

A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.

Security Operations
Free
Dnscan Logo
Dnscan

Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.

Security Operations
Free
Domain Hunter Logo
Domain Hunter

A reconnaissance tool that analyzes expired domains for categorization, reputation, and Archive.org history to identify candidates suitable for phishing and C2 operations.

Security Operations
Free
Donut Logo
Donut

A shellcode generator that creates position-independent code for loading and executing .NET Assemblies, PE files, and Windows payloads from memory.

Security Operations
Free
EvilClippy Logo
EvilClippy

EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that creates malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and evasion techniques for penetration testing and red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
Evilginx2 Logo
Evilginx2

A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.

Security Operations
Free
GadgetToJScript Logo
GadgetToJScript

A tool that generates .NET serialized gadgets for triggering assembly load and execution through BinaryFormatter deserialization in JavaScript, VBScript, and VBA scripts.

Security Operations
Free
Havoc Logo
Havoc

Havoc is a malleable post-exploitation command and control framework that provides a client-server architecture with payload generation, customizable C2 profiles, and team collaboration capabilities for red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
Inceptor Logo
Inceptor

A template-driven framework for creating custom evasion techniques to test Anti-Virus and EDR detection capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
InlineWhispers Logo
InlineWhispers

A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.

Security Operations
Free
InvisibilityCloak Logo
InvisibilityCloak

InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept C# code obfuscation toolkit designed for red teaming and penetration testing to conceal post-exploitation tools from detection.

Security Operations
Free
Ivy Logo
Ivy

Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.

Security Operations
Free
Koadic Logo
Koadic

A COM Command & Control framework that uses JScript to provide fileless remote access capabilities on Windows systems through a modular plugin architecture.

Security Operations
Free
Linkedin2username Logo
Linkedin2username

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.

Security Operations
Free
LinkedInt Logo
LinkedInt

A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.

Security Operations
Free
Macro_Pack Logo
Macro_Pack

Macro_Pack automates the generation and obfuscation of Office documents and scripts for penetration testing and security assessments.

Security Operations
Free
Merlin Logo
Merlin

A cross-platform HTTP/2 Command & Control framework written in Golang for post-exploitation activities and remote system management.

Security Operations
Free
Modlishka Logo
Modlishka

Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.

Security Operations
Free
Mortar Logo
Mortar

Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.

Security Operations
Free
MSBuildAPICaller Logo
MSBuildAPICaller

MSBuildAPICaller is an offensive security tool that enables interaction with the MSBuild API to execute arbitrary scripts for red teaming and penetration testing purposes.

Security Operations
Free
Mystikal Logo
Mystikal

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Security Operations
Free
Mythic Logo
Mythic

A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.

Security Operations
Free
NimPlant Logo
NimPlant

A lightweight Command and Control (C2) implant written in Nim that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
o365-attack-toolkit Logo
o365-attack-toolkit

A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.

Security Operations
Free
o365recon Logo
o365recon

A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.

Security Operations
Free
PEzor Logo
PEzor

An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.

Security Operations
Free
PoshC2 Logo
PoshC2

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Security Operations
Free
Pupy Logo
Pupy

Pupy is an open-source, cross-platform C2 framework that provides remote access and control capabilities for compromised systems across Windows, Linux, OSX, and Android platforms.

Security Operations
Free
PwnAuth Logo
PwnAuth

PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens across multiple protocols, designed for penetration testing and red team exercises.

Security Operations
Free
Pwndrop Logo
Pwndrop

Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.

Security Operations
Free
RedGuard Logo
RedGuard

RedGuard is a C2 front flow control tool that helps evade detection by security systems through traffic filtering and redirection capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Redirect.rules Logo
Redirect.rules

A dynamic redirect rules generator that creates custom redirect configurations for penetration testing and security assessment scenarios.

Security Operations
Free
RedWarden Logo
RedWarden

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 reverse proxy that uses packet inspection and malleable profile correlation to evade detection by security controls during red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
NomadBishop Logo
NomadBishop

A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.

Security Operations
Free
ScareCrow Logo
ScareCrow

A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.

Security Operations
Free
shad0w Logo
shad0w

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Security Operations
Free
SharpC2 Logo
SharpC2

SharpC2 is a C#-based Command and Control framework that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations.

Security Operations
Free
SharpSploit Logo
SharpSploit

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Security Operations
Free
Skyhook Logo
Skyhook

Skyhook is an HTTP-based file transfer tool that uses obfuscation techniques to evade detection by Intrusion Detection Systems.

Security Operations
Free
Sliver Logo
Sliver

Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.

Security Operations
Free
SourcePoint Logo
SourcePoint

SourcePoint generates customizable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike servers to enhance evasion capabilities against security defenses.

Security Operations
Free
TikiTorch Logo
TikiTorch

TikiTorch is a process injection tool that executes code within the address space of other processes using various injection techniques.

Security Operations
Free
XlsGen Logo
XlsGen

A proof-of-concept tool that generates Excel BIFF8 files with embedded 4.0 macros programmatically without requiring Microsoft Excel installation.

Security Operations
Free
Sysreptor Logo
Sysreptor

A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.

Security Operations
Free
Image Steganography Tool Logo
Image Steganography Tool

Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.

Security Operations
Free
Hardware Security Validation Environment Logo
Hardware Security Validation Environment

A hardware security validation toolkit for x86 platforms that provides bootable tools for checking platform configuration registers and managing SecureBoot keys.

Security Operations
Free
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java Logo
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Security Operations
Free
LaZagne Project Logo
LaZagne Project

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Security Operations
Free
README SQLI-LABS Logo
README SQLI-LABS

A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods

Security Operations
Free
Exploit-Challenges Logo
Exploit-Challenges

A collection of vulnerable ARM binaries designed for educational exploit development and vulnerability research practice across different architectures and exploitation techniques.

Security Operations
Free
Bad Pods Logo
Bad Pods

Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.

Security Operations
Free
dnsspoof Logo
dnsspoof

DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.

Security Operations
Free
Tweetable Polyglot PNG Logo
Tweetable Polyglot PNG

Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.

Security Operations
Free
stegify Logo
stegify

A command line steganography tool that uses LSB technique to hide files within images without visible alteration.

Security Operations
Free
FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives) Logo
FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives)

FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.

Security Operations
Free
Pwntools Logo
Pwntools

Pwntools is a Python CTF framework and exploit development library that provides tools for rapid prototyping and development of exploits and CTF challenge solutions.

Security Operations
Free
RsaCtfTool Logo
RsaCtfTool

A utility that attempts to decrypt data from weak RSA public keys and recover private keys using multiple integer factorization algorithms.

Security Operations
Free
Ebowla Logo
Ebowla

Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.

Security Operations
Free
Git Scanner Framework Logo
Git Scanner Framework

A bash-based framework for discovering and extracting exposed .git repositories from web servers during penetration testing and bug bounty activities.

Security Operations
Free
smali/baksmali Logo
smali/baksmali

Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.

Security Operations
Free
ROPgadget Tool Logo
ROPgadget Tool

ROPgadget is a cross-platform command-line tool that searches for ROP gadgets in binary files across multiple architectures to facilitate exploit development and ROP chain construction.

Security Operations
Free
delete-self-poc Logo
delete-self-poc

A demonstration of a method to delete a locked executable or currently running file from disk.

Security Operations
Free
MicroBurst Logo
MicroBurst

A PowerShell toolkit for penetration testing Microsoft Azure environments, providing discovery, configuration auditing, and post-exploitation capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Fridump Logo
Fridump

Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool that uses the Frida framework to extract accessible memory addresses from iOS, Android, and Windows applications for security testing and analysis.

Security Operations
Free
Forensia Logo
Forensia

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit Logo
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.

Security Operations
Free
Linux Exploit Suggester Logo
Linux Exploit Suggester

Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.

Security Operations
Free
PowerSploit Logo
PowerSploit

PowerSploit is a PowerShell-based penetration testing framework containing modules for code execution, injection techniques, persistence, and various offensive security operations.

Security Operations
Free
PowerUp Logo
PowerUp

PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.

Security Operations
Free
Harpoon Logo
Harpoon

A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking and security testing.

Security Operations
Free
Monsoon Logo
Monsoon

A fast and flexible HTTP enumerator for content discovery and credential bruteforcing

Security Operations
Free
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods Logo
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation.

Security Operations
Free
GCPBucketBrute Logo
GCPBucketBrute

A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation

Security Operations
Free
Log-Killer Logo
Log-Killer

Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.

Security Operations
Free
iRET Logo
iRET

iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.

Security Operations
Free
Krakatau Logo
Krakatau

A Java bytecode assembler and disassembler toolkit that converts classfiles to human-readable format and provides decompilation capabilities for reverse engineering Java applications.

Security Operations
Free
SUDO_KILLER Logo
SUDO_KILLER

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.

Security Operations
Free
CloakifyFactory Logo
CloakifyFactory

Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.

Security Operations
Free
external_c2 framework Logo
external_c2 framework

A Python framework for building custom Command and Control interfaces that implements Cobalt Strike's External C2 specification for data transfer between frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
Reverse Shell Manager Logo
Reverse Shell Manager

A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.

Security Operations
Free
Webshell-Sniper Logo
Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

Security Operations
Free
PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy) Logo
PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy)

Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.

Security Operations
Free
Offensive Docker Logo
Offensive Docker

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Security Operations
Free
WindowsExploits Logo
WindowsExploits

A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.

Security Operations
Free
angr Logo
angr

angr is a Python-based binary analysis framework that provides disassembly, symbolic execution, and program analysis capabilities for cross-platform binary examination.

Security Operations
Free
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List Logo
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

A repository documenting AppLocker bypass techniques with verified methods, legacy DLL execution approaches, and a PowerShell module for identifying AppLocker weaknesses.

Security Operations
Free
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation Logo
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation

AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.

Security Operations
Free
Tcpreplay Logo
Tcpreplay

Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.

Security Operations
Free
Kiterunner Logo
Kiterunner

Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.

Security Operations
Free
JavaScript Beautifier Logo
JavaScript Beautifier

Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.

Security Operations
Free
Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF) Logo
Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

BeEF is a penetration testing framework that exploits web browsers to assess client-side security vulnerabilities and launch attacks from within the browser context.

Security Operations
Free
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester Logo
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester

Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.

Security Operations
Free
bettercap Logo
bettercap

A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.

Security Operations
Free
exploit_me Logo
exploit_me

A deliberately vulnerable ARM/ARM64 application with 14 different vulnerability levels designed for CTF-style exploitation training and education.

Security Operations
Free
Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project Logo
Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.

Security Operations
Free
Crashwalk Logo
Crashwalk

A Go-based crash analysis tool that processes and reproduces crash files from fuzzing tools like AFL with multiple debugging engines and output formats.

Security Operations
Free
SILENTTRINITY Logo
SILENTTRINITY

SILENTTRINITY is a Python-based, asynchronous C2 framework that uses .NET scripting languages for post-exploitation activities without relying on PowerShell.

Security Operations
Free
enum4linux-ng Logo
enum4linux-ng

A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.

Security Operations
Free
Adversary Emulation Library Logo
Adversary Emulation Library

A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.

Security Operations
Free
Arya - The Reverse YARA Logo
Arya - The Reverse YARA

A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.

Security Operations
Free
NoSQLMap Logo
NoSQLMap

NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool that automates NoSQL injection attacks and exploits configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases to disclose or clone data.

Security Operations
Free
VHostScan Logo
VHostScan

A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.

Security Operations
Free
Commix Logo
Commix

Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.

Security Operations
Free
Vulnerable Node Logo
Vulnerable Node

A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.

Security Operations
Free
Kubesploit Logo
Kubesploit

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control framework designed specifically for testing and exploiting containerized environments including Docker and Kubernetes.

Security Operations
Free
OneGadget Logo
OneGadget

OneGadget is a CTF-focused tool that uses symbolic execution to find RCE gadgets in binaries that can execute shell commands through execve('/bin/sh', NULL, NULL).

Security Operations
Free
Luyten Logo
Luyten

Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.

Security Operations
Free
KeeFarce Logo
KeeFarce

KeeFarce extracts cleartext password database information from KeePass 2.x processes in memory using DLL injection and .NET runtime manipulation.

Security Operations
Free
InsecureBankv2 Logo
InsecureBankv2

InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research.

Security Operations
Free
SentinelTestbed Logo
SentinelTestbed

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Security Operations
Free
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application Logo
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application

A deliberately vulnerable GraphQL application designed for security testing and educational purposes, containing multiple intentional flaws for learning GraphQL attack and defense techniques.

Security Operations
Free