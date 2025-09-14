HexStrike-AI 0 Commercial • 20 September 2025

HexStrike AI is an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that enables AI agents like Claude, GPT, and Copilot to autonomously execute cybersecurity tools for penetration testing and security research. The platform integrates over 150 security tools across multiple categories including network reconnaissance, web application testing, binary analysis, cloud security, and digital forensics. It provides specialized AI agents for different security workflows such as bug bounty hunting, CTF challenge solving, and vulnerability intelligence gathering. The system features an intelligent decision engine that selects appropriate tools and optimizes parameters based on target analysis. It includes automated reconnaissance capabilities with tools like Nmap, Amass, and Subfinder for network discovery and subdomain enumeration. For web application security, it incorporates tools such as Gobuster, Nuclei, SQLMap, and custom browser automation for comprehensive testing. The platform supports binary analysis through integration with Ghidra, Radare2, GDB, and various reverse engineering utilities. Cloud security assessment capabilities include Prowler, Scout Suite, and Trivy for multi-cloud environment auditing. The system provides real-time process management, intelligent caching, and visual dashboards for monitoring security operations. HexStrike AI operates through a FastMCP protocol connection and includes fault-tolerant architecture with graceful degradation and automatic recovery mechanisms for continuous operation during security assessments.