HexStrike AI is an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that enables AI agents like Claude, GPT, and Copilot to autonomously execute cybersecurity tools for penetration testing and security research. The platform integrates over 150 security tools across multiple categories including network reconnaissance, web application testing, binary analysis, cloud security, and digital forensics. It provides specialized AI agents for different security workflows such as bug bounty hunting, CTF challenge solving, and vulnerability intelligence gathering. The system features an intelligent decision engine that selects appropriate tools and optimizes parameters based on target analysis. It includes automated reconnaissance capabilities with tools like Nmap, Amass, and Subfinder for network discovery and subdomain enumeration. For web application security, it incorporates tools such as Gobuster, Nuclei, SQLMap, and custom browser automation for comprehensive testing. The platform supports binary analysis through integration with Ghidra, Radare2, GDB, and various reverse engineering utilities. Cloud security assessment capabilities include Prowler, Scout Suite, and Trivy for multi-cloud environment auditing. The system provides real-time process management, intelligent caching, and visual dashboards for monitoring security operations. HexStrike AI operates through a FastMCP protocol connection and includes fault-tolerant architecture with graceful degradation and automatic recovery mechanisms for continuous operation during security assessments.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) with support for argument passing and function targeting.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.