BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
AI agent that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities.
MCP server enabling AI agents to autonomously run 150+ security tools
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
SecLists is a comprehensive repository of security testing lists including usernames, passwords, URLs, fuzzing payloads, and web shells used during penetration testing and security assessments.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
A Python tool that mines URLs from web archives to assist security researchers in discovering potential attack surfaces for bug hunting and vulnerability assessment.
x8 is a hidden parameters discovery suite that automatically identifies undocumented parameters in web applications and APIs for security testing purposes.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
A Python library for working with network protocols
A proof-of-concept Node.js tool that demonstrates automated MFA bypass techniques for Microsoft Outlook accounts using browser automation.
An open-source framework that enables building and deploying AI-powered security automation tools for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity operations using over 300 AI models.
GraphSpy is a browser-based post-exploitation tool for Azure Active Directory and Office 365 environments that enables token management, reconnaissance, and interaction with Microsoft 365 services.
An open source machine code decompiler that converts binary executables into readable C source code across multiple architectures and file formats.
An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms.
An open-source security tool that simulates network breaches by self-propagating across data centers to test organizational resilience against lateral movement attacks.
A planning framework document that guides red team exercise preparation with focus on blue team development and constructive learning outcomes.
MITRE Caldera™ is an automated adversary emulation platform built on the MITRE ATT&CK framework that supports red team operations and incident response activities through a modular C2 server and plugin architecture.
A Python-based network hacking toolkit that implements various attack and reconnaissance techniques for educational purposes and network security learning.
A covert channel technique that uses WebDAV protocol features to deliver malicious payloads and establish C2 communication while bypassing security controls.
LinksDumper extracts links and endpoints from HTTP responses to support web application security testing and reconnaissance activities.
Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain
Subscription-based continuous red team testing across digital, physical & social
Threat emulation tool for adversary simulations and red team operations
Ransomware attack simulation service to test security defenses and response
Red team service simulating nation-state threats to test defenses.
Red teaming service simulating real-world adversary attacks on organizations.
Offensive security services with penetration testing and vulnerability assessments
Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs
5-day training bootcamp on advanced persistence and data exfiltration techniques
5-day training course on advanced penetration testing techniques
5-day instructor-led training on exploit development techniques
5-day hands-on mobile app security training for Android and iOS platforms
3-day Metasploit training course focused on Ruby scripting & custom modules
Red team attack simulation service for testing security controls and IR plans
Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security
Simulated adversarial attack service to test organizational defenses
Automated hardware reversing platform using robotics for embedded device analysis
Red team exercises simulating real-world attacks to identify vulnerabilities
Managed Red Team service simulating real attacks to test security defenses
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
FourCore ATTACK is an adversary emulation platform to manage cyber risk with evidence
Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations.
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
Bundled offensive security suites combining pen testing, red teaming, and VM.
Offensive security services: Red Team, Purple Team, Social Eng & Threat Hunting.
AI agent platform for automating offensive security operations and evals.
Govt-focused cyber intelligence & surveillance software provider.
Upcoming offensive/defensive cyber intel product targeting national security agencies.
Collaborative Red & Blue Team service mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework.
Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance.
Red team service simulating real adversaries across IT/OT to test detection & response.
R&D firm providing cyber defense & operational tech for DoD and DHS.
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.
Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
PyBOF is a Python library that enables in-memory loading and execution of Beacon Object Files (BOFs) with support for argument passing and function targeting.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.
ID-spoofing NFS client
A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
SharpAppLocker is a C# tool that retrieves AppLocker application control policies from Windows systems, replicating the Get-AppLockerPolicy PowerShell cmdlet functionality.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.
RedELK is a SIEM tool designed for red teams to monitor and receive alerts about blue team detection activities during penetration testing engagements.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.
Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.
A command line tool that generates randomized malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to vary command and control communication patterns.
C3 is a framework by WithSecureLabs for rapid prototyping of custom command and control channels that integrates with existing offensive security toolkits.
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
CobaltBus integrates Cobalt Strike with Azure Service Bus to create covert C2 communication channels for red team operations.
Covenant is a collaborative .NET command and control framework designed for red team operations and offensive security engagements.
CredMaster enhances password spraying tactics with IP rotation to maintain anonymity and efficiency.
CrossC2 is a cross-platform payload generator that extends CobaltStrike's capabilities to Linux and macOS environments for red team operations.
Darkarmour is an open-source Windows antivirus evasion framework that enables security professionals to bypass antivirus detection through customizable obfuscation and anti-analysis techniques.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.
A reconnaissance tool that analyzes expired domains for categorization, reputation, and Archive.org history to identify candidates suitable for phishing and C2 operations.
A shellcode generator that creates position-independent code for loading and executing .NET Assemblies, PE files, and Windows payloads from memory.
EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that creates malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and evasion techniques for penetration testing and red team operations.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
A tool that generates .NET serialized gadgets for triggering assembly load and execution through BinaryFormatter deserialization in JavaScript, VBScript, and VBA scripts.
Havoc is a malleable post-exploitation command and control framework that provides a client-server architecture with payload generation, customizable C2 profiles, and team collaboration capabilities for red team operations.
A template-driven framework for creating custom evasion techniques to test Anti-Virus and EDR detection capabilities.
A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.
InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept C# code obfuscation toolkit designed for red teaming and penetration testing to conceal post-exploitation tools from detection.
Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.
A COM Command & Control framework that uses JScript to provide fileless remote access capabilities on Windows systems through a modular plugin architecture.
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.
Macro_Pack automates the generation and obfuscation of Office documents and scripts for penetration testing and security assessments.
A cross-platform HTTP/2 Command & Control framework written in Golang for post-exploitation activities and remote system management.
Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.
Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.
MSBuildAPICaller is an offensive security tool that enables interaction with the MSBuild API to execute arbitrary scripts for red teaming and penetration testing purposes.
A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
A collaborative, multi-platform, red teaming framework for simulating attacks and testing defenses.
A lightweight Command and Control (C2) implant written in Nim that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations.
A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.
Pupy is an open-source, cross-platform C2 framework that provides remote access and control capabilities for compromised systems across Windows, Linux, OSX, and Android platforms.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens across multiple protocols, designed for penetration testing and red team exercises.
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
RedGuard is a C2 front flow control tool that helps evade detection by security systems through traffic filtering and redirection capabilities.
A dynamic redirect rules generator that creates custom redirect configurations for penetration testing and security assessment scenarios.
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 reverse proxy that uses packet inspection and malleable profile correlation to evade detection by security controls during red team operations.
A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
A payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.
SharpC2 is a C#-based Command and Control framework that provides remote access capabilities for penetration testing and red team operations.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
Skyhook is an HTTP-based file transfer tool that uses obfuscation techniques to evade detection by Intrusion Detection Systems.
Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.
SourcePoint generates customizable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike servers to enhance evasion capabilities against security defenses.
TikiTorch is a process injection tool that executes code within the address space of other processes using various injection techniques.
A proof-of-concept tool that generates Excel BIFF8 files with embedded 4.0 macros programmatically without requiring Microsoft Excel installation.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.
A hardware security validation toolkit for x86 platforms that provides bootable tools for checking platform configuration registers and managing SecureBoot keys.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
A collection of vulnerable ARM binaries designed for educational exploit development and vulnerability research practice across different architectures and exploitation techniques.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.
Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.
A command line steganography tool that uses LSB technique to hide files within images without visible alteration.
FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
Pwntools is a Python CTF framework and exploit development library that provides tools for rapid prototyping and development of exploits and CTF challenge solutions.
A utility that attempts to decrypt data from weak RSA public keys and recover private keys using multiple integer factorization algorithms.
Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.
A bash-based framework for discovering and extracting exposed .git repositories from web servers during penetration testing and bug bounty activities.
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
ROPgadget is a cross-platform command-line tool that searches for ROP gadgets in binary files across multiple architectures to facilitate exploit development and ROP chain construction.
A demonstration of a method to delete a locked executable or currently running file from disk.
A PowerShell toolkit for penetration testing Microsoft Azure environments, providing discovery, configuration auditing, and post-exploitation capabilities.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool that uses the Frida framework to extract accessible memory addresses from iOS, Android, and Windows applications for security testing and analysis.
Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
PowerSploit is a PowerShell-based penetration testing framework containing modules for code execution, injection techniques, persistence, and various offensive security operations.
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking and security testing.
A fast and flexible HTTP enumerator for content discovery and credential bruteforcing
Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
A Java bytecode assembler and disassembler toolkit that converts classfiles to human-readable format and provides decompilation capabilities for reverse engineering Java applications.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.
A Python framework for building custom Command and Control interfaces that implements Cobalt Strike's External C2 specification for data transfer between frameworks.
A tool for managing multiple reverse shell sessions/clients via terminal with a RESTful API.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.
angr is a Python-based binary analysis framework that provides disassembly, symbolic execution, and program analysis capabilities for cross-platform binary examination.
A repository documenting AppLocker bypass techniques with verified methods, legacy DLL execution approaches, and a PowerShell module for identifying AppLocker weaknesses.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.
BeEF is a penetration testing framework that exploits web browsers to assess client-side security vulnerabilities and launch attacks from within the browser context.
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
A deliberately vulnerable ARM/ARM64 application with 14 different vulnerability levels designed for CTF-style exploitation training and education.
Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.
A Go-based crash analysis tool that processes and reproduces crash files from fuzzing tools like AFL with multiple debugging engines and output formats.
SILENTTRINITY is a Python-based, asynchronous C2 framework that uses .NET scripting languages for post-exploitation activities without relying on PowerShell.
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool that automates NoSQL injection attacks and exploits configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases to disclose or clone data.
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control framework designed specifically for testing and exploiting containerized environments including Docker and Kubernetes.
OneGadget is a CTF-focused tool that uses symbolic execution to find RCE gadgets in binaries that can execute shell commands through execve('/bin/sh', NULL, NULL).
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
KeeFarce extracts cleartext password database information from KeePass 2.x processes in memory using DLL injection and .NET runtime manipulation.
InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research.
A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features
A deliberately vulnerable GraphQL application designed for security testing and educational purposes, containing multiple intentional flaws for learning GraphQL attack and defense techniques.