Impost

Impost

Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityauditingforensics
OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot

An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats

Network Security
Free
honey-potnetwork-securityintrusion-detection
Deception-as-Detection

Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackwindows-securitylinux-securitymac-securityhoney-pot
smart-honeypot PHP Script

PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.

Specialized Security
Free
honey-potphishingphishing-detection
pghoney

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.

Honeypots
Free
honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest
honeyssh

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo