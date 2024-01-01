6 tools and resources
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.
Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.