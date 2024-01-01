IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite written in Jython, developed by Barak Tawily, to ease application security people's work and allow them to perform automatic authorization tests.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.