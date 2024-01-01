Kippo Logo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the entire shell interaction performed by the attacker. It features a fake filesystem, the ability to add/remove files, storing session logs in a UML compatible format, and trickery like pretending to connect somewhere. It requires an operating system, Python 2.5+, Twisted 8.0 to 15.1.0, and PyCrypto.

