A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the entire shell interaction performed by the attacker. It features a fake filesystem, the ability to add/remove files, storing session logs in a UML compatible format, and trickery like pretending to connect somewhere. It requires an operating system, Python 2.5+, Twisted 8.0 to 15.1.0, and PyCrypto.
A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
A tool to generate a PNG image containing a XSS payload
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections