Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the entire shell interaction performed by the attacker. It features a fake filesystem, the ability to add/remove files, storing session logs in a UML compatible format, and trickery like pretending to connect somewhere. It requires an operating system, Python 2.5+, Twisted 8.0 to 15.1.0, and PyCrypto.