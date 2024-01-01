Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.
Tcpdump is a powerful command-line packet analyzer that captures and displays packets from a network interface. It allows users to filter, analyze, and troubleshoot network traffic. The tool is often used for network debugging, troubleshooting, and security testing. It is accompanied by libpcap, a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture. The website provides documentation, tutorials, and resources for using tcpdump and libpcap, including man pages, tutorials, and papers written by various authors. The latest releases of tcpdump and libpcap are available for download, along with current development versions accessible through GitHub.
Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.