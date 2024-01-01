Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Bluepot is a Bluetooth Honeypot written in Java, designed to accept and store malware sent to it and interact with common Bluetooth attacks like 'BlueBugging' and 'BlueSnarfing'. It provides Bluetooth connectivity via hardware dongles and a graphical user interface for monitoring attacks.