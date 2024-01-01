Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
Bluepot is a Bluetooth Honeypot written in Java, designed to accept and store malware sent to it and interact with common Bluetooth attacks like 'BlueBugging' and 'BlueSnarfing'. It provides Bluetooth connectivity via hardware dongles and a graphical user interface for monitoring attacks.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
Multi-honeypot platform with various honeypots and monitoring tools.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.