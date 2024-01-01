network-monitoring

11 tools and resources

Sniff

Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.

Network Security
Free
tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux
Bro IDS

An open-source network security monitoring tool.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringidsintrusion-detectionnetwork-traffic-analysis
HoneyDrive

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit

DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.

Offensive Security
Free
proof-of-conceptnetwork-monitoringsecurity-testing
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture

BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.

Guides and eBooks
Free
network-securitynetwork-monitoringintrusion-detection
Ipsumdump

A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysistcpdumpnetwork-monitoring

httpry

A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit
Shodan

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.

Specialized Security
Free
iotiot-securitynetwork-monitoringdevice-discoveryapi-access
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlibrary
Netis Cloud Probe

Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
Tstat

Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytraffic-analysissniffernetwork-monitoring