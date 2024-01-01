NEW

Sniff 0 ( 0 ) Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. Network Security Free tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

Ipsumdump 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-analysistcpdumpnetwork-monitoring

httpry 0 ( 0 ) A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis. Network Security Free network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit