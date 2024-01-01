11 tools and resources
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
An open-source network security monitoring tool.
HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.
DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.