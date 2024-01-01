gohoney 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This SSH daemon will accept any username/password/key. It only allows 'session' channels (not port forwards or SFTP). It will present a fake shell and record any commands that people attempt to run, along with the date and their IP. It will log all sessions to: /var/log/gohoney/gohoney-yyyymmdd.log Build & Run First download and install Go. On OSX this is as easy as: $ brew install go For other linux/windows/freebsd check http://golang.org Then build it! # Clone this repo $ git clone https://github.com/PaulMaddox/gohoney.git # Fetch all of the Go module dependencies $ cd gohoney $ go get ./... # Build it! $ go build main.go Usage Usage: ./gohoney -b <bind address> -p <port>