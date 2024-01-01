A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
This SSH daemon will accept any username/password/key. It only allows 'session' channels (not port forwards or SFTP). It will present a fake shell and record any commands that people attempt to run, along with the date and their IP. It will log all sessions to: /var/log/gohoney/gohoney-yyyymmdd.log Build & Run First download and install Go. On OSX this is as easy as: $ brew install go For other linux/windows/freebsd check http://golang.org Then build it! # Clone this repo $ git clone https://github.com/PaulMaddox/gohoney.git # Fetch all of the Go module dependencies $ cd gohoney $ go get ./... # Build it! $ go build main.go Usage Usage: ./gohoney -b <bind address> -p <port>
A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.
Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.