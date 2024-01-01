snort

9 tools and resources

SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
ThreatAggregator

Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesnortiptables
Detection and Hunting Signatures

A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context

Network Security
Free
snortyaraclamavrule-engine
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Threat Management
Free
snortyaraiocclamavrulethreat-hunting
Snort++

Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysnortsecurity-testing
FireEye Red Team Tool Countermeasures

A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.

Threat Management
Free
rule-enginethreat-intelligencesnortyaraclamav
snort

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort
Malware Indicators of Compromise

Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.

Threat Management
Free
iocmalwareyarasnortthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
secrepo

A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.

Threat Management
Free
datasetcybersecurityrepositorysnort