9 tools and resources
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.
Aggregates security threats from online sources and outputs to various formats.
A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.
Provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) to combat malware with Yara and Snort rules.
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.