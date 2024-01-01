data-hiding

stegify Logo

stegify

0 (0)

A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-securitydata-hidingcommand-line-tool
AudioStego Logo

AudioStego

0 (0)

Audio file steganography tool

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographydata-hiding
Steghide Logo

Steghide

0 (0)

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.

Specialized Security
Free
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression
jsteg Logo

jsteg

0 (0)

A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyjpegimage-hidingdata-hiding
StegoVeritas Logo

StegoVeritas

0 (0)

A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-securitysteganalysisdata-hidingfile-analysis
stegfs Logo

stegfs

0 (0)

A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyfile-systemusbdata-hiding
StegaStamp Logo

StegaStamp

0 (0)

Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-processingdata-hidingmachine-learning
Data Protection and Cryptography Logo

Data Protection and Cryptography

0 (0)

Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographydata-hidingsteganalysis
StegCracker Logo

StegCracker

0 (0)

Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographybrute-forcefile-analysisdata-hidingsecurity-testing
Tweetable Polyglot PNG Logo

Tweetable Polyglot PNG

0 (0)

Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographydata-hidingpngimage-hiding