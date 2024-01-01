Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
hackxor is a platform that offers various hacking missions with different rewards and required experience levels, allowing hackers to test and enhance their skills.
Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
Practical security handbook for .NET developers.
Project hosting scripts for implementing Pass the Hash mitigations with PtHTools module commands.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.